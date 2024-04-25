Blinken calls for better cooperation with Beijing on high-stakes China tour

Shanghai, China - In the midst of a diplomatic tour of China , US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for Washington and Beijing to set aside their "differences" and strengthen ties between the two superpowers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a three-day tour of China as tensions between the two countries have seen a recent spike. © Mark Schiefelbein/POOL/AFP

Having landed in Shanghai on Wednesday, Secretary Blinken brought out the soft diplomacy big-guns – a basketball game in the evening, and a visit to NYU's Shanghai campus to speak with students and meet business leaders.

Yet, it was statements he made in a press conference that yielded the most hope for defrosting relations between the two country's vertically-opposed governments, as Blinken said that both nations had an "obligation" to manage their relationship "responsibly."

Chinese-American relations went through a particularly rocky period under President Donald Trump. Despite attempts by the Biden administration to stabilize the relationship, there has been a steady increase in rows over the last few weeks.

After the US held trilateral talks with the Philippines and Japan, joint military drills with the former have taken center stage as China's opponents "prepare for war." All the while, Beijing has repeatedly criticized the US and its allies for making the region "less stable."

Now, in a three-day diplomatic blitz of Shanghai and Beijing, Blinken intends to mend the relationship while touching on various sources of tension with President Xi Jinping and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I think it's important to underscore the value – in fact, the necessity – of direct engagement, of speaking to each other, laying out our differences, which are real, seeking to work through them," Blinken said in a statement to the press.

"We have an obligation for our people – indeed an obligation to the world – to manage the relationship between our two countries responsibly. That is the obligation that we have and one that we take very seriously."