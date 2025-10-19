China accuses US of waging cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

Beijing, China - China on Sunday accused the US of conducting cyberattacks on Beijing's national time center that could have caused severe damage to critical financial and telecommunications infrastructure.

China has accused the US of a cyberattack targeting the National Time Service Center between 2022 and 2024. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Beijing has stepped up espionage warnings in recent years as relations with the US and other Western nations have worsened.

Chinese authorities found "irrefutable evidence" of efforts by the US National Security Agency to hack the National Time Service Center between 2022 and 2024, according to a statement published on the official Ministry of State Security WeChat account.

The facility is responsible for coordinating clocks around the country used by everything from computer servers to train stations and power grids.

The ministry accused the NSA of exploiting weaknesses in the messaging service of an unspecified foreign mobile phone brand in order to steal login credentials from employees at the time center.

The attacks could have jeopardized power grids, transport, and even space launches, the ministry said.

Chinese authorities have since "severed attack chains, upgraded protective measures, and eliminated potential threats."

"In recent years, the United States has aggressively pursued cyber hegemony, repeatedly trampling on international cyberspace rules," the ministry said in its statement.

It urged Chinese citizens to be vigilant of foreign attacks and to report suspicious activity to the authorities.