China angrily hits out at "false information" after Treasury cyberattack accusations

Beijing, China - China on Tuesday hit back at accusations that a state-sponsored actor was behind a cyber breach at the US Treasury Department, calling the claims "groundless."

China rejected accusations that it was behind the hackers who reportedly breached the US Treasury Department earlier in December. © Collage: REUTERS

The Treasury said the attack resulted in access to some of its workstations, according to a letter to Congress seen by AFP.

It claims the incident happened earlier this month, when the attacker compromised a third-party cybersecurity service provider and was able to remotely access the workstations and some unclassified documents.

China denied claims it was involved, with the foreign ministry saying Beijing "has always opposed all forms of hacker attacks, and we are even more opposed to the spread of false information against China for political purposes."

"We have stated our position many times regarding such groundless accusations that lack evidence," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The Treasury contacted the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency after it was alerted of the situation by its provider BeyondTrust, and has been working with law enforcement to evaluate the impact.

"The compromised BeyondTrust service has been taken offline and there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury systems or information," the department's spokesperson said.