China addresses future of US relations with Trump on the brink of victory

Beijing, China - China said it was hoping for "peaceful coexistence" with the US as Donald Trump was projected to win re-election to the White House.

In her regular press conference Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to questions about the US election, which Trump was widely expected to win.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," Mao said in a statement quoted by AFP.

While she didn't comment directly on Trump's potential victory, Mao said that China's policy towards the US will remain "consistent" and maintained that the election is an "internal affair of the United States" when pushed by reporters.

"We respect the choice of the American people," Mao said. "After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice."

Donald Trump claimed victory not long after crucial swing states, including Pennsylvania, were called in his favor.