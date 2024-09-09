China and Russia to hold another round of joint military drills

Beijing, China - On Monday, China announced that it will be holding military drills with Russia later this month. The move is seen as Beijing continuing to "enable" Putin's war in Ukraine .

Russia and China joined forces back in July for similar military exercises. © AFP/Handout/Russian Defense Ministry

Naval and air forces will take part in the "North-Joint 2024" exercises in the skies in and around the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk, located off Russia's coast, a spokesperson from China's defense ministry said.

"This exercise aims to deepen the strategic cooperation level between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats," the spokesperson said.

While China's foreign ministry did not give a specific date as to when the drills would take place, it was announced that both countries would send naval fleets to the Pacific for joint maritime patrols.

In addition, Beijing will participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise. The exercises were announced by Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, in December 2023.

The exercises "would ensure the fulfillment of tasks aimed at protecting national interests and a timely response to changes in the military and political situation," Shoigu said at the time.