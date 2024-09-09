China and Russia to hold another round of joint military drills
Beijing, China - On Monday, China announced that it will be holding military drills with Russia later this month. The move is seen as Beijing continuing to "enable" Putin's war in Ukraine.
Naval and air forces will take part in the "North-Joint 2024" exercises in the skies in and around the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk, located off Russia's coast, a spokesperson from China's defense ministry said.
"This exercise aims to deepen the strategic cooperation level between the Chinese and Russian militaries, and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats," the spokesperson said.
While China's foreign ministry did not give a specific date as to when the drills would take place, it was announced that both countries would send naval fleets to the Pacific for joint maritime patrols.
In addition, Beijing will participate in Russia's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise. The exercises were announced by Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, in December 2023.
The exercises "would ensure the fulfillment of tasks aimed at protecting national interests and a timely response to changes in the military and political situation," Shoigu said at the time.
China's ties with Russia come under heavy scrutiny
In July, China and Russia joined forces, conducting joint military exercises in the waters and airspace of Zhanjiang in China's Guangdong province.
China's links with Moscow have come under increasing criticism over recent months, as the US has sanctioned multiple companies over their supply of goods and technology used in the war with Ukraine.
"Imports from the PRC are filling critical gaps in Russia’s defense production cycle, thereby enabling it to produce weapons, ramp up defense production, and bolster its military-industrial base," the US State Department said in a press release.
Cover photo: AFP/Handout/Russian Defense Ministry