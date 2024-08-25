China slaps back after US imposes tough sanctions over alleged links with Russia

Beijing, China - The US on Friday sanctioned 105 Russian and Chinese companies over alleged links to the Russian military. In response, Beijing has clapped back and "firmly opposed" Washington's actions.

China is facing US sanctions for allegedly providing support for Russia's war against Ukraine. © Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto & IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

The sanctions targeted 63 Russian and 42 Chinese companies, as well as a number from various other countries, all for alleged involvement with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In particular, Washington aimed to disrupt the flow of critical microelectronics and computer systems deemed to be "dual-use goods" from China to Russia.

While nonlethal in themselves, the computer systems and chips are alleged to have been used in technology deployed by the Russian military in the war against Ukraine.

Washington has long been at loggerheads with Beijing over the supply of technology to Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite calls from China for de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia, it has continued to supply Moscow with technology leading to multiple rounds of sanctions against Chinese companies.

In a press release dropped by a US State Department spokesperson on August 23, Washington announced, "The United States is sanctioning nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia’s prosecution of its illegal war in Ukraine."

"The Department of State’s designations aim to disrupt sanctions evasion and target entities in multiple third countries, including the People’s Republic of China (PRC)," the statement read.

"Imports from the PRC are filling critical gaps in Russia’s defense production cycle, thereby enabling it to produce weapons, ramp up defense production, and bolster its military-industrial base."