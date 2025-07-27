Trump and EU chief seek deal in transatlantic tariffs standoff

Turnberry, UK - President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen meet Sunday in Scotland in a decisive push to resolve a months-long transatlantic trade standoff – with the US leader putting the chances of a deal at one in two.

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon his arrival at Prestwick Airport, south of Glasgow, on the first day of his UK visit. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The clock is ticking with Trump vowing to hit dozens of countries with punitive tariffs unless they hammer out a pact with Washington by August 1 – with the EU facing an across-the-board levy of 30%.

Von der Leyen's European Commission, negotiating on behalf of the EU's 27 countries, has been pushing hard for a deal to salvage a trading relationship worth an annual 1.6 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion) in goods and services.

Brussels has coordinated closely with European capitals, whose diplomats are expected to meet swiftly to give their blessing to any deal struck at leader level – if indeed Trump and von der Leyen see eye to eye.

Sunday's sit-down will take place at 4:30 PM local time in Turnberry, on Scotland's southwestern coast, where Trump owns a luxury golf resort.

The 79-year-old said on arrival Friday he hoped to strike "the biggest deal of them all" with the EU.

Referring to von der Leyen simply as "Ursula," Trump praised her as "a highly respected woman" – a far cry from his erstwhile hostility in accusing the EU of existing to "screw" the US.

"I think we have a good 50-50 chance" of a deal, said the president – citing sticking points on "maybe 20 different things."

The European Commission said Thursday it believed a deal was "in reach."