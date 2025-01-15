China angrily hits back at US ban on tech in smart cars and threatens "necessary measures"

Beijing, China - Beijing responded furiously to a proposed US ban on Chinese technology in smart cars, accusing Washington of "economic coercion."

China has expressed anger over a US plan to ban all Chinese technology from smart cars from entering the American market. © AFP/Johannes Eisele

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would "prohibit the sale and importing of connected vehicle hardware and software systems" from China and Russia.

China said the move was based on security fears that were "without any factual basis" and is an example of Washington's "unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies."

"Such actions disrupt economic and commercial cooperation between enterprises... and represent typical protectionism and economic coercion," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

"China firmly opposes this.

Guo insisted that China would "take necessary measures" to safeguard Beijing's rights and interests .

"What I want to say is that the US, citing so-called national security, has restricted the use of Chinese connected vehicle software, hardware, and entire vehicles in the United States without any factual basis," Guo said during his regular press conference.

"China urges the US to stop the erroneous practice of overgeneralizing national security and to stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies."