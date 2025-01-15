China angrily hits back at US ban on tech in smart cars and threatens "necessary measures"
Beijing, China - Beijing responded furiously to a proposed US ban on Chinese technology in smart cars, accusing Washington of "economic coercion."
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would "prohibit the sale and importing of connected vehicle hardware and software systems" from China and Russia.
China said the move was based on security fears that were "without any factual basis" and is an example of Washington's "unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies."
"Such actions disrupt economic and commercial cooperation between enterprises... and represent typical protectionism and economic coercion," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.
"China firmly opposes this.
Guo insisted that China would "take necessary measures" to safeguard Beijing's rights and interests .
"What I want to say is that the US, citing so-called national security, has restricted the use of Chinese connected vehicle software, hardware, and entire vehicles in the United States without any factual basis," Guo said during his regular press conference.
"China urges the US to stop the erroneous practice of overgeneralizing national security and to stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies."
US cites "hacking campaign" to justify ban
The White House insists connected vehicles which use Chinese and Russian components present serious risks to national security.
"Over the past several years, PRC state-sponsored cyber actors such as Volt Typhoon have engaged in an extensive hacking campaign aimed at pre-positioning on – and potentially launching disruptive cyberattacks targeting – US critical infrastructure," a "fact sheet" read.
The new rules were introduced less than a week before President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to impose devastating tariffs on China, is set to resume office.
They follow months of sanctions against Chinese tech companies as the US pursues an increasingly aggressive trade war.
Cover photo: AFP/Johannes Eisele