China claims it "drove away" US Navy ship from disputed area of South China Sea

Beijing, China - The Chinese military on Wednesday said that it "drove away" a US Navy destroyer after monitoring it near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

China said on Wednesday that it had driven away a US Navy destroyer that was patrolling near the Scarborough Shoal. © AFP/Edward Jacome/DVIDS

The US military was conducting its first operation in six years at the Scarborough Shoal when the incident took place, in an attempt to exert its "freedom of navigation" in the disputed waterway.

According to China's Southern Theatre Command, Beijing monitored and "drove away" the USS Higgins after it entered the shoal "without approval of the Chinese government."

"The US move seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea," Beijing said, before promising to stay at "high alert" for future incursions.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the US Navy's Seventh Fleet said that the ship had been asserting its "navigational rights and freedoms" in a way that was "consistent with international law."

The incident comes a day after two Chinese vessels collided with each other near the Scarborough Shoal while in the process of intimidating nearby Filipino Coast Guard ships.