China confirms invitation to join Trump's so-called "Board of Peace"

Beijing, China - China 's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that the US had extended an invitation to join President Donald Trump 's so-called "Board of Peace."

"China has received the United States' invitation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told his regular press briefing on Tuesday, without specifying whether Beijing would accept it.

Trump's "Board of Peace," announced last week, was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza – destroyed by a US-backed Israeli war considered genocidal by experts – but its charter does not limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Seen by the AFP on Monday, the charter will see potential members obliged to contribute $1 billion in funds if they wish to stay for longer than a three-year term.

It is unclear who will benefit from the hefty contribution, nor whether the money will be used in the rebuilding of Gaza.

Trump also asked Russia's Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban to sit on the board, while invitees such as French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed skepticism – leading to threats from Trump.

Guo touted the China-US relationship and said that it has maintained stability over the past year, despite a trade war that saw both countries impose tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's products.

"In the past year, China-US relations, despite ups and downs, realized overall and dynamic stability," Guo told reporters. "This serves the shared interests of the people in both countries and the common aspiration of the international community."