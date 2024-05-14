Biden slaps massive tariffs on Chinese EVs and other imports in trade war escalation

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's administration has announced an extensive set of tariff hikes on China, angering authorities in Beijing, in a move designed to battle "unfair trade practices."

President Biden has asked for tariffs to be increased on Chinese EV exports in particular. © Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto/ZUMA Wire

In a statement released on Tuesday by the White House, the Biden-Harris administration announced that the President had asked for tariffs to be increased on roughly $18 billion in Chinese imports.

The move specifically targets electric vehicles (EVs), which have become a point of tension due to fears over Chinese alternatives undercutting US companies. Tariffs will also target the clean energy and semiconductor industries, as well as medical products.

Only yesterday, amid speculation that tariffs were coming in the following days, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin used his regular press conference to preemptively hit back against EV tariffs in particular, telling reporters that such a move would be "self-defeating."

Wenbin said that despite China's willingness to cooperate with the US over climate change, "the US has been hyping up the so-called 'overcapacity' in China’s new energy sector and vowing to impose additional tariff hikes on Chinese electrical vehicles and solar products."

When the White House announced increased tariffs, however, they claimed that "China’s unfair trade practices concerning technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation are threatening American businesses and workers."

In particular, tariffs and increasing rules around imported Chinese technological products will help to stop China from "flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports."