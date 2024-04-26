Xi-Blinken meeting ends with collaboration between US and China: "Partners, not rivals"

In a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary of State Blinken was told that the US and China should form closer ties as "partners."

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in a meeting that covered a vast range of issues between the two superpowers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (l.) and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met for detailed talks in Beijing. © Mark Schiefelbein/POOL/AFP In a meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Friday, President Xi told Secretary Blinken that he wants the US and China to become "partners, not rivals" and that he believes the two countries have made "positive progress" since last year's meeting with President Biden. Despite the progress, however, Chinese-run CCTV reported that he warned, "There are still a number of issues that need to be resolved, and there is still room for further efforts." In particular, he narrowed in on the three principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation" between the two countries, which have recently been at odds over issues in the South China Sea, Taiwan, Russia, and the Middle East. China Blinken calls for better cooperation with Beijing on high-stakes China tour "When this fundamental problem is solved... relations can truly stabilize, get better, and move forward," President Xi said.

Blinken reveals joint cooperation between China and US

The meeting between Blinken and President Xi focused on a variety of issues. © imago/Xinhua Despite the many tensions present between the US and China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed in an address to reporters that he and President Xi had agreed on an assortment of cooperations. Of particular importance was that China has issued a public notice to the fentanyl industry and has "taken enforcement action against companies that produce precursors, those are the chemical ingredients that make up synthetic drugs." The US and China had previously set up a "joint counter-narcotics working group" to share technology and to assist in prosecution and law enforcement. Blinken said that, during the meeting with President Xi, he "underscored the importance of the PRC taking additional action." China China extends olive branch as US sends missile systems to Philippines Additionally, Blinken and Xi agreed on holding an artificial intelligence summit where "We'll share our respective views on the risks and safety concerns around advanced AI and how best to manage them." In terms of security matters, however, Blinken took a firmer line. In particular, the Secretary of State warned China against escalating tensions near the Philippines, where the US held joint military drills earlier this week. "I made clear that while the US will continue to de-escalate tensions, our defense commitments to the Philippines remain ironclad," Blinken said before calling Beijing's actions in the South China Sea "dangerous."

Moving out of the Asia-Pacific region, Blinken spoke to Xi both about Chinese support for Russia, specifically that if China revoked its support, "Russia would struggle to sustain its assault on Ukraine," and about potential involvement in the Middle East. Concerning the latter, Blinken for the second time called for China to help reduce tensions through its relationship with Tehran.