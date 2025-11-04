Trump cuts tariffs on Chinese products after meeting with Xi Jinping

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday to lower fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese products, formalizing a key part of his deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping after their first face-to-face talks in years.

President Donald Trump (r.) has formally lowered fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese products – a key part of his deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Shortly after returning to the presidency this year, Trump imposed additional tariffs of 20% on goods from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

But China has since committed efforts to halting the flow of precursors used to make fentanyl into the US, after Trump and Xi's summit last month in Busan, South Korea.

In turn, Washington pledged that it would cut its additional tariffs on Chinese imports from 20% to 10%, effective November 10.

Trump's order on Tuesday formalizes this agreement, although it said US officials will monitor China's compliance with the deal.

The US president's talks with Xi also yielded a slate of other agreements, including a further suspension of steeper tit-for-tat tariffs until November 10, 2026.

Temperatures have spiked between the world's two biggest economies this year as Washington and Beijing slapped escalating tariffs on each other's products.

At one point, duties on both sides reached prohibitive triple digit levels, hampering trade.