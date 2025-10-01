China launches visa to poach foreign tech talent amid ongoing H1-B chaos in US

Beijing, China - China on Wednesday launched a new visa program aimed at attracting talent in science and technology, amid the ongoing chaos caused by President Donald Trump's administration.

China on Wednesday launched its new K Visa programme which aims to attract foreign talent in science and technology. © imago/Panthermedia

China's new K visa significantly simplifies the immigration process for those eligible, incentivizing foreign workers to move to China and help grow their world-leading technology sector.

"Against the backdrop of some countries retracting, turning inward, and sidelining international talent, China has keenly seized this important opportunity and promptly introduced this policy," Chinese state-run newspaper People's Daily said in an opinion piece on Tuesday, dropping a not-so-subtle reference to the Trump administration's attacks on immigrants.

In contrast to many other visa categories, the K visa does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation to the applicant.

"K visas will offer more convenience to holders in terms of number of permitted entries, validity period and duration of stay," state news agency Xinhua reported in August.

The official description for those able to apply is "young foreign scientific and technological talents," but the exact age, educational background and work experience requirements needed are unclear.

The introduction of the K visa program in China contrasts strongly with changes made to the H-1B visa procedure by the Trump administration, which has seen new applications require a $100,000 fee.