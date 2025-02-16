China lays out stance toward the US and multipolarity at Munich Security Conference

Munich, Germany - Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi took to the stage at the Munich Security Conference to warn against any conflict between the US and China despite "bullying" by Washington.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned against any potential conflict with the US at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. © AFP/James Manning/POOL

"Will multipolarity bring chaos, conflict and confrontation? Does it mean domination by major countries and the strong bullying the weak?" Wang Yi asked during a lengthy keynote address at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

"China’s answer is, we should work for an equal and orderly multipolar world."

The comments came after JD Vance on Friday gave a ranting speech in which he attacked European leaders and called for far-right parties in Germany and elsewhere to be supported on the basis of "democracy."

At an AI summit in Paris days earlier, Vance indirectly attacked Beijing and said that "hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech."

Wang took a very different approach, largely calling for a more "constructive" relationship and advocating "equality among all countries regardless of size."

Alluding to Vance's statements, he even reassured the international community that China's rise "will not lead to 'Westlessness.'"