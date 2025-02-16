China lays out stance toward the US and multipolarity at Munich Security Conference
Munich, Germany - Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi took to the stage at the Munich Security Conference to warn against any conflict between the US and China despite "bullying" by Washington.
"Will multipolarity bring chaos, conflict and confrontation? Does it mean domination by major countries and the strong bullying the weak?" Wang Yi asked during a lengthy keynote address at the 61st Munich Security Conference.
"China’s answer is, we should work for an equal and orderly multipolar world."
The comments came after JD Vance on Friday gave a ranting speech in which he attacked European leaders and called for far-right parties in Germany and elsewhere to be supported on the basis of "democracy."
At an AI summit in Paris days earlier, Vance indirectly attacked Beijing and said that "hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech."
Wang took a very different approach, largely calling for a more "constructive" relationship and advocating "equality among all countries regardless of size."
Alluding to Vance's statements, he even reassured the international community that China's rise "will not lead to 'Westlessness.'"
China vows to "stand its ground" against US suppression attempts
According to Wang, mutual respect is the basis for peaceful coexistence, and "win-win cooperation" is essential for a stabler, safer, and more prosperous world.
"China has always seen in Europe an important pole in the multipolar world. The two sides are partners, not rivals," Wang said in the keynote address.
"China is willing to work with the European side to deepen strategic communication and mutually beneficial cooperation, and steer the world to a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress."
Wang Yi called for the US and China to work together based on the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He did, however, warn that China will not stand by idly if Washington insists upon conflict.
"We hope the US will meet China halfway. However, if the US insists on suppressing China, China will stand its ground to the end."
Cover photo: AFP/James Manning/POOL