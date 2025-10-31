China offers assistance to US after Navy aircrafts crash into South China Sea
Beijing, China - China has offered assistance to two US Navy aircraft, including a helicopter and a fighter jet, after they crashed during "routine operations" in the South China Sea on Sunday.
An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet went down in the South China Sea in separate incidents on Sunday.
The helicopter crash "went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz," according to a statement by the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.
"Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members," the Pacific Fleet reported.
A half-hour later, according to the Navy, a Super Hornet fighter jet also crashed into the South China Sea "while conducting routine operations" from the USS Nimitz.
The Navy's statement said both crew members ejected themselves from the vessel and were safely recovered.
"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition," the Navy said on X. "The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation."
China offers humanitarian assistance to US
The crashes come as President Donald Trump visits Asia for talks in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, culminating in a highly-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
China's foreign ministry offered humanitarian assistance to the US after the crashes occurred on Sunday, spokesperson Guo Jiakun revealed on Monday.
"China is willing to provide necessary assistance to the United States on humanitarian grounds," Jiakun said, according to China's state-run news agency CGTN.
"The frequent dispatch of US warships and aircraft to the South China Sea to flex its muscles is the root cause of maritime security risks and the disruption of regional peace and stability," Jiakun said.
Cover photo: AFP/Ted Aljibe