China responds furiously to Trump's record tariffs and Hegseth's Panama threats

Beijing, China - China vowed to take "firm and forceful measures" against President Donald Trump's eye-watering 104%-tariff rate and hit back at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's comments about Panama.

China's foreign ministry has hit back firmly against US President Donald Trump's tariffs and comments made about Chinese involvement in Panama. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & IMAGO/Kyodo News

"China's sovereignty, security and development interests are inviolable," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian when asked about Trump's 104% tariffs, which came into effect on Wednesday.

"We will continue to take firm and forceful measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests," he said.

In response to tariffs announced last week, Beijing slapped a 34% tariff on US imports into China and repeatedly called for dialogue with Washington and an ease in trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

Trump responded by escalating the trade war, launching 50% additional tariffs and upping the total amount to approximately 104% just a week after slapping tariffs on friends and foes alike in his "Liberation Day" announcement.

"China and the United States can resolve differences in economic and trade areas through equal-footed dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," a Beijing white paper shared by state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

Beijing is also unhappy about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent comments about the Panama Canal, which he accused China of attempting to "weaponize."