Hegseth vows US will not allow China to influence Panama Canal

Panama City, Panama - The US will not allow China to jeopardize the operations of the Panama Canal, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned during a visit to the Central American nation on Tuesday.

Hegseth is the second senior US official to visit Panama since President Donald Trump took office in January vowing to "take back" the US-built canal to counter what he sees as China's disproportionate influence over the waterway.

"Today, the Panama Canal faces ongoing threats," Hegseth said in a speech at a police station located at the entry to the shipping route.

"The United States of America will not allow communist China or any other country to threaten the canal's operation or integrity," he added.

The US built the more than century-old canal and handed it over to Panama in 1999.

A Hong Kong company called Panama Ports operates two ports at either end of the canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific, through which five percent of all global shipping passes.

The Trump administration has put immense pressure on Panama to reduce Chinese influence on the canal, which Washington sees as a threat to US national security.

"I want to be very clear. China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal. And China will not weaponize this canal," Hegseth said, calling it a "wonder of the world."

Speaking alongside Panama's President Jose Raul Molino, Hegseth said the US and Panama together would "take back the Panama Canal from China's influence" and keep it open to all nations, using the "deterrent power of the strongest, most effective and most lethal fighting force in the world."