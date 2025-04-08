China vows "fight to the end" in response to Trump tariff war

Beijing, China - Beijing vowed to "fight to the end" in response to President Donald Trump's threats to impose an additional 50% tariff on imports from China if it retaliates in the trade war he unleashed.

China vowed to "fight to the end" in response to threats from Trump to increase tariffs by an additional 50%. © IMAGO/Dreamstime

Last week, Beijing announced 34% tariffs on imports from the US, matching the levies imposed by Trump as part of his shocking "Liberation Day" announcement.

"The US' threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the US' blackmail nature," a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, in response to Trump's warning that he would add another 50% to the tariffs if Beijing fights back.

"China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end," the spokesperson said. "Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China."

Beijing has repeatedly called for negotiations and a return to friendly trade relations between the US and China, and urged the Trump administration to "adopt an attitude of equality, respect, and mutual benefit."

China's foreign ministry has scrambled to react diplomatically to Trump's trade war, lodging a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and rejecting "selfish" moves by the US.

In a press conference on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian pointed out the impact that Trump's tariffs will have on Global South countries in particular, and warned that they will "widen the wealth gap among countries."