China says it's ready for "any type of war" with US in chilling response to Trump tariffs

Washington DC - China 's US Embassy on Wednesday warned Washington that Beijing was ready to fight "any type of war" if President Donald Trump continues his escalating tariff regime.

Beijing's warning came via social media, in response to Trump's escalating trade war which saw the US impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports last week.

"If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end," China's US Embassy posted on X alongside a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

"If the U.S. truly wants to solve the #fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals," the post read.

Over the last few days, China responded forcefully to Trump's increasing tariffs, vowing to fight to "the bitter end" as they launched retaliatory levies against major parts of the US' agricultural sector.

On Wednesday, China slapped a range of tariffs and restrictions on about 25 US companies, including some that are directly involved in the defense and intelligence industry.

US Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth on Wednesday responded to China's escalating anger in an interview on Fox News, in which he said the US is "prepared" for conflict with China.

"Those who long for peace, must prepare for war," Hegseth said in response to the embassy's post. "That's why we are rebuilding our military, that's why we are reestablishing deterrents and the warrior ethos."