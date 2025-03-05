US companies hit with fresh Chinese tariffs amid Trump trade war

Beijing, China - China again escalated its retaliation to massive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump by slapping sanctions on some of the most important defense and intelligence companies in the US.

Beijing has slapped back against President Donald Trump's trade war with tariffs on a number of key US defense companies. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Beijing placed export and investment restrictions on 25 US firms, several of which are in the defense or intelligence industry, after Trump upped tariffs on Chinese imports to 20% last week.

Among the companies sanctioned by China are hypersonic weapons manufacturer Leidos Holdings, warship architecture company Gibbs & Cox, surveillance company IPVM, and Sourcemap, which works to guarantee supply chain transparency.

Chian cited concerns for national security, but made it clear that the move was taken in retaliation against Trump's ongoing trade war.

The move followed 15% tariffs imposed on agricultural imports from the US including soybeans, pork, beef, fruit, and vegetables.

"The US is bent on using the fentanyl issue as a flimsy excuse to raise tariffs again on Chinese imports," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a regular press conference on Wednesday.

"China has made clear its opposition more than once and has taken legitimate and necessary countermeasures."

"If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns."