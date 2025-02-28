China vows harsh response to US tariffs as officials to gather in Beijing

Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing on Friday vowed to take "all necessary countermeasures" in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 10% tariff on China .

Donald Trump's new tariffs on China are likely to trigger a severe reaction from Beijing, which has vowed to take "all necessary measures" in response. © Collage: AFP/Carl Court/POOL & AFP/Anthony Kwan/POOL

Beijing has responded after Trump on Thursday revealed he will go ahead with tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, despite negotiations which he touted as a success last month.

Trump angered Beijing further by revealing plans to slap an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. This tariff would sit on top of a levy of the same amount that he imposed earlier in February, bringing the total to 20%.

In typical Trump style, the announcement was carried out via social media rather than formal dialogues between heads of state, likely triggering further anger from Chinese officials.

"China is one of the countries with the strictest and most thorough anti-narcotics policy in the world," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday, referring to Trump's claim that Beijing is allowing fentanyl to enter the US.

"But the US side has always ignored these facts," the spokesperson said. "If the US side insists on going its own way, the Chinese side will take all necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests."