China vows harsh response to US tariffs as officials to gather in Beijing
Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing on Friday vowed to take "all necessary countermeasures" in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 10% tariff on China.
Beijing has responded after Trump on Thursday revealed he will go ahead with tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, despite negotiations which he touted as a success last month.
Trump angered Beijing further by revealing plans to slap an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. This tariff would sit on top of a levy of the same amount that he imposed earlier in February, bringing the total to 20%.
In typical Trump style, the announcement was carried out via social media rather than formal dialogues between heads of state, likely triggering further anger from Chinese officials.
"China is one of the countries with the strictest and most thorough anti-narcotics policy in the world," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday, referring to Trump's claim that Beijing is allowing fentanyl to enter the US.
"But the US side has always ignored these facts," the spokesperson said. "If the US side insists on going its own way, the Chinese side will take all necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests."
Chinese officials to meet and develop Trump tariff battle plan
In response to Trump's increasing threats against China and the escalating trade war, Chinese officials are set to convene next week for closed-door meetings.
These "Two Sessions" gatherings of the country's parliament and top advisory bodies will discuss plans to shield the Chinese economy from Trump's aggressive tariff regime.
In comments made in an article set to be published by state media, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the country's economy might be facing "numerous difficulties," but that "the conditions supporting long-term growth and the overall positive trajectory have not changed."
Beijing accused the Trump administration of "blackmail" and said that the new tariffs would "seriously impact dialogue," in comments made by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during his daily press conference.
It is likely that Trump's moves will not only damage diplomatic relations between China and the US, but also undermine a lot of the work undertaken by the Biden administration to work with the Chinese on a comprehensive anti-fentanyl strategy.
"Pressure, coercion and threats are not the correct way to deal with China. Mutual respect is the basic premise," spokesperson Lin said.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Carl Court/POOL & AFP/Anthony Kwan/POOL