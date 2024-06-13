China slams "indiscriminate" US sanctions on Russian war economy

Beijing, China - The Chinese Foreign Ministry sharply criticized a new package of US sanctions targeting the Russian war economy, including Chinese companies accused of aiding the invasion of Ukraine .

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (l.) and China's President Xi Jinping (r.) shake hands during their meeting in Beijing on May 16, 2024. © Sergei BOBYLYOV / POOL / AFP

"We call on the United States to stop the indiscriminate, illegal, unilateral sanctions," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian in Beijing on Thursday.



She said that China was neither a party nor the cause of the "Ukraine crisis" and that Beijing would act to protect the rights of Chinese companies and citizens.

China has forged strong ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Washington says that while Beijing may not directly provide weapons for Moscow's campaign, it has become a critical lifeline for Russia's sanctioned economy and its military.

On Wednesday, a day before G7 leaders gathered in southern Italy to discuss Ukraine, the Biden administration announced it was imposing 300 new Russia-related sanctions.