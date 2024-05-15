Putin arrives in Beijing to rally Chinese support for war in Ukraine

Beijing, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on Thursday to meet with counterpart Xi Jinping as he seeks greater support from Beijing for his war effort in Ukraine and his isolated economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) arrived in Beijing, China, on Thursday to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. © Vyacheslav Prokofyev / POOL / AFP

This is Putin's first trip abroad since his March re-election and the second in just over six months to China, an economic lifeline for Russia after the West hit it with unprecedented sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine.

Russian television broadcast footage of Putin being welcomed by Chinese officials and an honor guard as he got off his plane for the two-day state visit. The state news agency Xinhua also reported his arrival.

Xi, who returned last week from a three-nation tour of Europe, has rebuffed Western criticism of Beijing's ties with Moscow, enjoying cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

It is a relationship the leaders described in 2022 as one of "no limits."

"This is Putin's first trip after his inauguration, and it is therefore intended to show that Sino-Russian relations are moving up another level," independent Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP. "Not to mention the visibly sincere personal friendship between the two leaders."

But as the economic partnership comes under close scrutiny in the West, Chinese banks fearing US sanctions that might cut them off from the global financial system have begun turning the screws on Russian businesses.