China slams planned US-Philippines military exercises and issues warning

Beijing, China - China warned that upcoming military exercises between US and Philippines forces will cause more instability and insecurity in the region.

China's foreign ministry has hit out against plans for joint military exercises by US and Philippines forces. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/SNA

Following last week's trilateral summit between the US, Philippines, and Japan, which in turn came days after US war games in the South China Sea, the Chinese foreign ministry has warned about increasing tensions.

Fresh off announcing joint defense ties with Japan, the US will take part in exercises that simulate the retaking of islands occupied by hostile forces, presumably China, close to Taiwan.

More than 16,000 troops will take part and the exercises will be observed by 14 nations, including not only regional players but also India and countries from the EU.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said that the Philippines in particular should be "sober enough to realize" the risks associated with allowing countries like the US to show force in the South China Sea.

"The Philippines needs to be fully aware that when countries outside the region are brought into the South China Sea to flex muscles and stoke confrontation, tensions could get worse and the region will only become less stable," he said in an April 17 press conference.