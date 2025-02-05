China targets Google in major investigation in response to Trump tariff war

Beijing, China - Authorities in China have launched an investigation into Google over accusations that the company is in breach of laws designed to avoid and break-up monopolies.

China has opened an antitrust investigation over allegations that the company is in breach of antimonopoly laws. © IMAGO/VCG

China's antitrust authority has accused Google of violating the country's antimonopoly law, but has not provided any specific details on what the charges entail or what the implications may be for the tech giant.

Since December, the agency has been investigating US chip-maker Nvidia on similar grounds.

Google's search engine, YouTube, and other core products are technically not available in China, though many dodge restrictions via the use of Virtual Private Networks.

The services do, however, provide the Android operating system to manufacturers such as Lenovo and Xiaomi, and they allow Chinese companies to advertise on their platforms outside of China.

The development comes as China and the US are locked in a trade war launched by President Donald Trump, who slapped blanket 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports.

Trump has justified the new tariff regime as a reaction to the flow of fentanyl precursors into the US and an unfair trading partnership.