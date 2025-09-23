China to release new emissions-cutting plan amid Trump's fossil fuel push

New York, New York - All eyes are on China this week, as the world's biggest polluter readies a new emissions-cutting plan – reinforcing its role as a steadfast defender of global climate diplomacy while Europe stalls and the US doubles down on fossil fuels.

Solar panels and wind turbines are pictured at the Huaneng Binzhou new energy power generation project in Binzhou, in China’s eastern Shandong province. © AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has convened a mini climate summit on Wednesday during a week of high-level talks, where Beijing is expected to unveil its updated "Nationally Determined Contributions."

These need to be in place before the main climate gathering of the year, the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil, in November.

Although China accounts for nearly 30% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, it has increasingly positioned itself as a driving force in international climate talks and as a green technology superpower.

It has strongly backed the UN process under the Paris Agreement despite the second departure of its principal geopolitical rival, the US.

"China is a very stable partner," Brazil's Ana Toni, CEO of COP30, told AFP. "We are expecting China to continue on the right path. Let us hope that the other players will do the same."

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is poised to be the first speaker at the mini summit and could unveil the new plan then, or it may come before.

What China chooses as its 2035 emissions reduction target could make or break the Paris goal of limiting warming to "well below" 2C since preindustrial times and preferably 1.5C – a target Guterres told AFP last week could be at risk of "collapsing."

Beijing has said its 2035 plan will, for the first time, cover all economic sectors and greenhouse gases.