China unveils new stealth fighter jet in bid to match US air superiority

Zhuhai, China - Beijing has officially debuted a brand-new stealth fighter jet designed in a bid to match the US' stealth plane capabilities and assert China's military superiority in the Indo-Pacific.

China aims to match the US' air and stealth superiority with its new fighter jet. © AFP/Wang Zhao

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLA) will debut its new J-35A stealth fighter jet at an air show in Zhuhai next week, a spokesperson revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

Unveiled on the eve of the US general election, amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific and uncertainty around President Donald Trump's potential return to the White House, the aircraft is a bid to challenge the US' air superiority.

In a statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense, it was revealed that the announcement would be part of the PLA's 75th Anniversary celebrations.

"The J-35A is a new type of stealth fighter jet independently developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)," the statement read.

"The aircraft is designed mainly for air combat operations, and can also conduct air-to-surface attack."

If the J-35A becomes an official part of China's air force, it will make the People's Republic of China (PLA) the second country to be simultaneously operating two different stealth fighter jet types.

Speaking to the state-run tabloid Global Times on Tuesday, Chinese military expert Fu Qianshao said that the J-35A's announcement should be seen as a sign that it meets the PLA's technical standards and is likely to enter service.