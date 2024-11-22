China urges "restraint" after Russians fire hypersonic missile into Ukraine

Beijing, China - Chinese officials on Friday strongly urged Russia to exercise "calm" and "restraint" after Moscow launched a major hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.

Russia caused global alarm after launching a major hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine. © AFP/Handout/Ukrainian Emergency Service

The strike by Moscow is seen as a retaliation against Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory this week. China had already called for restraint after Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russia to launch nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Escalations this week followed a decision made by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to fire US-supplied missiles into Russian territory.

During his regular daily press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's position on Ukraine, which he called "consistent and clear."

"We advocate settling the crisis through political means and avoiding escalation," spokesperson Lin told the press.

"Under the current situation, all parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, work for de-escalation through dialogue and consultation, and accumulate conditions for an early ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis."

China has long taken a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, but faces increasing pressure via sanctions from the US over its supply of components and technologies used by the Russian military.