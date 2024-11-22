China urges "restraint" after Russians fire hypersonic missile into Ukraine
Beijing, China - Chinese officials on Friday strongly urged Russia to exercise "calm" and "restraint" after Moscow launched a major hypersonic ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.
The strike by Moscow is seen as a retaliation against Ukrainian attacks within Russian territory this week. China had already called for restraint after Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing Russia to launch nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Escalations this week followed a decision made by the Biden administration to allow Ukraine to fire US-supplied missiles into Russian territory.
During his regular daily press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's position on Ukraine, which he called "consistent and clear."
"We advocate settling the crisis through political means and avoiding escalation," spokesperson Lin told the press.
"Under the current situation, all parties need to remain calm, exercise restraint, work for de-escalation through dialogue and consultation, and accumulate conditions for an early ceasefire and political settlement of the crisis."
China has long taken a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, but faces increasing pressure via sanctions from the US over its supply of components and technologies used by the Russian military.
Russia takes steps towards escalation with hypersonic ballistic missile
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out Putin's use of ICBMs in a lengthy statement issued on X, claiming that the Russian leader is taking a step "toward escalating and expanding" the war.
"The use of a ballistic missile against Ukraine today is yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace," Zelenskyy said on X. "Putin lies when he claims that Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons is somehow a new step for us."
"This is not the first time we have used such weapons, and we have every right to do so under international law. Our right to self-defense is the same as that of any other nation."
Cover photo: AFP/Handout/Ukrainian Emergency Service