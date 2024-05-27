China urges "restraint" between North and South Korea during Seoul summit

Seoul, South Korea - Amid growing regional tensions, Chinese representatives have warned Korean and Japanese leaders of the need for better cooperation and "restraint" over pressing security issues.

Japanese, Chinese, and South Korean leaders gathered in Seoul to discuss greater regional cooperation. © IMAGO/Kyodo News

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in a major three-way summit in Seoul that saw discussions over greater regional cooperation.

The meeting was marred by North Korean actions, when Pyongyang announced the launch of a spy satellite mere days before the summit was set to proceed.

Japan and South Korea both condemned the announcement, criticizing it as potentially unlawful under United Nations resolutions that bar Pyongyang from developing technology that could be used in ballistic missile systems.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Premier Li Qiang called for both North and South Korea to "exercise restraint and prevent further complications of the situation on the Korean peninsula."

"China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and promoting the political settlement process of the issue."

Such controversies threaten to overshadow a summit in which Li Qiang had previously said he hoped would see China, South Korea, and Japan become "partners and opportunities for development."