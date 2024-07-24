China urges US to adopt its policy on nuclear weapons in new proposal

Beijing, China - Just days after China suspended arms control talks with the US over tensions around Taiwan, Beijing has demanded that the US adopt a "no-first-use" policy when it comes to nuclear weapons.

China has released two documents requesting the "complete prohibition" of nuclear weapons. © Collage: IMAGO/Pond5 Images/ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released two papers on the "no-first-use of nuclear weapons," putting pressure on the US and other countries to promise never to be the first to use nuclear weapons.

The permanent five (P5) are the five nuclear-armed states –China, France, Russia, the UK, the US – all of which have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

China's working papers, which contain the requests, were issued to the NPT's preparatory committee, and encouraged all P5 countries to improve their negotiations and guarantee a long-term treaty.

Specifically, China requested "The complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons, and the ultimate realization of a world free of nuclear weapons," which they see as serving the "common interests of mankind."

"Facing a complex and severe international security situation, President Xi Jinping has re-affirmed that nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear war must not be fought," the paper said.

"The leaders affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and reiterated that none of their weapons are targeted at each other or at any other State."