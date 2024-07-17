China blows up nuclear negotiations with US in furious rebuke to Taiwan arms sales

Beijing, China - China said Wednesday it had suspended negotiations with the US on nuclear non-proliferation and arms control in response to Washington's weapons sales to Taiwan.

The US and China in November held rare talks on nuclear arms control, part of a bid to ease mistrust ahead of a summit between President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping.



Further dialogue had not been publicly announced since, with a White House official in January urging Beijing to respond "to some of our more substantive ideas on risk reduction."

But China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said recent US sales of arms to self-ruled Taiwan were "seriously undermining the political atmosphere for continued arms control consultations between the two sides".

"The US has... continued its arms sales to Taiwan, and taken a series of negative actions that seriously damage China's core interests and undermine political mutual trust," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"For this reason, China has decided to suspend negotiations with the United States on a new round of arms control and non-proliferation consultations," he added.