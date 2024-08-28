China uses Jake Sullivan's visit to issue warning to US over conflict with Philippines

Beijing, China - China 's top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday warned visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to stay out of its dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (r.) told National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the US should not take the side of the Philippines amid a conflict in the South China Sea. © REUTERS

"The United States must not use bilateral treaties as an excuse to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor should it support or condone the Philippines's actions of infringement," Foreign Minister Wang told Sullivan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



Sullivan landed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday for a three-day trip, saying on arrival he looked forward to "a very productive round of conversations" with foreign minister Wang.

Japan and the Philippines, both firm Washington allies, have blamed China in the past week for raising regional tensions, with Tokyo accusing Beijing of violating its airspace and Manila calling it the "biggest disruptor" of peace in Southeast Asia.

There have been increasingly violent clashes around multiple shoals and islands in the South China Sea as fears over escalating tensions grow.

Per CCTV, Wang emphasized to Sullivan that "China is firmly committed to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights over the South China Sea islands."