China vows "forceful" response as Taiwan VP lands in NYC

New York, New York – China on Sunday vowed "resolute and forceful measures" over a weekend trip by Taiwan Vice President William Lai to the United States, as he landed in New York City.

Taiwan's Vice President William Lai arrives at the Lotte Hotel in Manhattan in New York on Saturday. © REUTERS

Lai – the front runner in Taiwan's presidential elections next year – is officially making only transit stops in the United States en route to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration of president-elect Santiago Pena.

Taiwan is claimed by China, which has vowed to take the democratic island one day – by force, if necessary – and ramped up political and military pressure against it.

"China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," an unnamed spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in a statement published online.

Lai has been far more outspoken about independence than Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, to whom Beijing is already hostile as she refuses to accept its view that Taiwan is a part of China.

The Harvard-educated doctor turned politician has previously described himself as a "pragmatic Taiwan independence worker", and reiterated this week when speaking with a local television channel that Taiwan was "not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC)".

"The Republic of China and PRC are not subordinate to each other," he said, using Taiwan's official name.

On landing in New York on Saturday, Lai said on Twitter, now rebranded as X: "Happy to arrive at the Big Apple, icon of liberty, democracy and opportunities," adding that he was greeted at the airport by representatives of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the United States's de facto embassy for the island.

"Looking forward to seeing friends and attending transit programs in New York," he wrote.

He was greeted at his hotel by a crowd of supporters waving US and Taiwan flags, according to a video posted by Taiwan's Presidential Office.

There were also people waving a green-and-white flag, commonly used by supporters of the island's independence.

Lai is expected to continue to Paraguay, then stop in San Francisco on his way back.

He indicated in a tweet Sunday he would meet AIT chair Laura Rosenberger during his San Francisco stopover next week.