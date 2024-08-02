US and China join forces in battle against fentanyl in Washington meeting

Washington DC - Senior Chinese and American officials have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in battling the devastating global fentanyl trade.

The US-China meeting was the first since the working group was launched in January. © Collage: AFP/Guillermo Arias/Brendan Smialowski

In a Washington DC meeting, US and Chinese delegations held the first major meeting of a newly formed anti-fentanyl working group, which aims to impose stronger drug control measures across borders.

President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in November last year at a San Francisco summit that ended with an agreement between Washington and Beijing to launch a US-China Counternarcotics Working Group mechanism.

This week's meeting was the first senior-level meeting since the working group formed in January and the first since Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the issue with Xi in an April meeting and focused on how to strengthen the coordination of law enforcement and better disrupt the financing of international crime gangs.



On the US side, the delegation was led by Jennifer Daskal, President Biden's deputy assistant and deputy homeland security adviser. Wei Xiaojun, director general of China's Narcotics Control Bureau, led the Chinese delegation.

The delegations "exchanged their respective concerns, exchanged views and suggestions, and clarified the direction of cooperation," Chinese state media agency Xinhua was cited by South China Morning Post as saying.