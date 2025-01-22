China vows to defend "national interests" after Trump renews tariff threats

Beijing has vowed to defend its "national interests" after President Donald Trump again threatened to impose heavy tariffs, starting at 10% on Chinese imports.

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - Officials in Beijing have said that they will defend China's "national interests" if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose heavy tariffs.

Beijing has responded after Donald Trump (l.) threatened to impose blanket tariffs of 10% on Chinese imports starting from the end of next week. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Pedro Pardo Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump threatened to impose sanctions on the European Union and took aim at China over accusations that Beijing was facilitating the smuggling of fentanyl into the US. In response to the threat of sanctions, Beijing said that they would defend China's "national interests" and warned Trump against starting a trade war. "We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a daily press conference. China China urges US to listen to "rational voices" over TikTok ban According to Mao, Beijing was "willing to maintain communication with the US, properly handle differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations."

