China vows to "fight to the end" against Trump as trade war heats up again

Beijing, China - China vowed on Tuesday to "fight to the end" after US President Donald Trump reignited his trade war with an escalation in tariffs.

Trump unveiled an extra 100% levy to be placed on Chinese imports starting November 1, which he said was in response to Beijing's sweeping new export controls.

"On the matter of tariff wars and trade wars, China's position remains consistent," a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open."

"The United States cannot simultaneously seek dialogue while threatening to impose new restrictive measures. This is not the proper way to engage with China."

Trump appeared to walk back his criticisms of China in a social media post on Sunday, claiming that his government wants to "help" China.

In a Fox News appearance on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance urged also China to cool down its response to Trump's tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry hit back at the Trump administration on Sunday, accusing it of "double standards" and vowing a response.