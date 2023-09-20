China warned of "monster risk" amid rising Taiwan tensions

Washington DC - A Chinese blockade of Taiwan would be a "monster risk" for Beijing and likely to fail, while a military invasion would be extremely difficult, senior Pentagon officials told Congress Tuesday.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, vowing to seize it one day, and officials in Washington – a key ally of Taipei – have cited 2027 as a possible timeline for an invasion.



The growing tensions come as China has ramped up military pressures on Taiwan, holding large-scale war games simulating a blockade on the island, while conducting near-daily warplane incursions and sending Chinese vessels around its waters.

The US, meanwhile, has been sending huge quantities of military aid to the country.

Ely Ratner, the Pentagon's assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said a blockade would be "a monster risk for the PRC (People's Republic of China)."

"It would likely not succeed, and it would be a huge risk of escalation for the PRC, where it would likely have to consider whether or not it was willing to ultimately start attacking commercial maritime vessels," Ratner told the House Armed Services Committee.

"A blockade would devastating to the international community and would likely induce the broad-based wide deep response from the international community... that Beijing would likely be trying to avoid," he said.