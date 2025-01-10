China's Xi Jinping to send top-level envoy to attend Trump inauguration

Beijing, China - President Xi Jinping will send one of China 's highest-level envoys to attend Donald Trump 's second inauguration on January 20.

The envoy will attend as a replacement for Xi himself and will hold talks with Trump's team, the Financial Times reports.

Trump invited Xi to the inauguration in a move thought to signal that the incoming administration would like to work closely with their counterparts in Beijing.

Xi's decision to send an envoy will allow China to reduce friction and begin the process of building a relationship, but without outright sending the country's leader.

Beijing has had a difficult relationship with Washington under the outgoing Biden administration, with both sides sanctioning one another over disagreements on trade and territory.

Just last week, China hit back at the US with a second round of sanctions after the US authorized a $571.3 million military assistance package for Taiwan.

Under Trump's second administration, it is unlikely Chinese-American relations will immediately improve. The US president-elect has touted blanket 60% sanctions on all imports from China, even if they might not end up that high.