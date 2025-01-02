China slams US with more sanctions over Taiwan military support
Beijing, China - On Thursday, Beijing issued a second round of sanctions against US companies, this time targeting an additional ten defense firms for their sale of arms to Taiwan.
Subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon have been hit with a second round of sanctions after the Biden administration authorized a $571.3 million military assistance package for Taiwan in December.
Companies targeted by the sanctions will now be unable to import or export products or services from within China. They will also be unable to make new investments and, for some executives, enter the country.
In response to Biden's defense package, Beijing criticized the US for infringing on its "sovereignty and territory" and interfering with China's internal affairs, before on Friday issuing a round of steep sanctions.
China's Ministry of Commerce has now added about 28 companies to its "Unreliable Entities List" over the Biden administration's funding package for Taiwan.
This is not the first time that China has issued sanctions against the US for its support of Taiwan, which Beijing claims is its own sovereign territory.
China targets US over support for Taiwan
In May 2024, China issued a series of sanctions against 12 US military-linked defense companies, citing "Taiwan independence separatist activities" as a key complaint.
Responding to last week's sanctions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the US has seriously violated the one-China principle and interfered with Beijing's internal affairs.
"In accordance with the provisions in the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China decided to take countermeasures against seven US defense corporations and related senior executives," spokesperson Mao said.
"Seeking 'Taiwan independence' is bound to fail. What the US has done to assist the 'Taiwan independence' attempt by arming Taiwan will only backfire. Its relevant act containing negative articles on China is filled with Cold War zero-sum mentality and ideological bias."
