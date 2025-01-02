China slams US with more sanctions over Taiwan military support

Beijing, China - On Thursday, Beijing issued a second round of sanctions against US companies, this time targeting an additional ten defense firms for their sale of arms to Taiwan.

China has issued a second round of sanctions against US defense companies. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

Subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon have been hit with a second round of sanctions after the Biden administration authorized a $571.3 million military assistance package for Taiwan in December.

Companies targeted by the sanctions will now be unable to import or export products or services from within China. They will also be unable to make new investments and, for some executives, enter the country.

In response to Biden's defense package, Beijing criticized the US for infringing on its "sovereignty and territory" and interfering with China's internal affairs, before on Friday issuing a round of steep sanctions.

China's Ministry of Commerce has now added about 28 companies to its "Unreliable Entities List" over the Biden administration's funding package for Taiwan.

This is not the first time that China has issued sanctions against the US for its support of Taiwan, which Beijing claims is its own sovereign territory.