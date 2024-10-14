China's defense minister wants to "deepen" military ties with Russia

Beijing, China - China 's Defense Minister Dong Jun told his Russian counterpart during talks in Beijing on Monday that the two countries' militaries should "deepen strategic collaboration".

"The two militaries should follow the direction set by their leaders, deepen strategic collaboration… and continuously advance military relations," Dong told Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, according to a statement from Beijing's defense ministry.

"Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations have reached an all-time high... serving as a model for major power relations," Dong added.

Russia's defense minister arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with China's "military and military-political leadership", according to Moscow, as the two countries ramp up military and economic co-operation.

Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the Kremlin began its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, an alliance that has drawn anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence.