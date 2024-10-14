China's defense minister wants to "deepen" military ties with Russia
Beijing, China - China's Defense Minister Dong Jun told his Russian counterpart during talks in Beijing on Monday that the two countries' militaries should "deepen strategic collaboration".
"The two militaries should follow the direction set by their leaders, deepen strategic collaboration… and continuously advance military relations," Dong told Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, according to a statement from Beijing's defense ministry.
"Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations have reached an all-time high... serving as a model for major power relations," Dong added.
Russia's defense minister arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with China's "military and military-political leadership", according to Moscow, as the two countries ramp up military and economic co-operation.
Moscow and Beijing have forged closer ties since the Kremlin began its Ukraine offensive in February 2022, an alliance that has drawn anxiety in the West as both countries seek to expand their global influence.
China and Russia's co-operation raises concern in the West
The two countries declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine, and have carried out a series of military drills together since.
President Vladimir Putin said in August that Russia's economic and trade links with China were "yielding results", and that the two were working on joint "economic and humanitarian" projects.
Last month, Russian and Chinese warships carried out joint drills in the Sea of Japan, part of a major naval exercise that Putin said was the largest of its kind for three decades.
