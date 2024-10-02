Xi Jinping urges Russia to "expand" ties with China

Beijing, China - In an exchange of congratulations to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, president Xi Jinping of China told Russia's Vladimir Putin that Beijing is ready to "expand" cooperation.

Chinese president Xi Jinping (r.) has expressed a desire to "expand" cooperation with Russia. © AFP/POOL/Sergei Bobylyov

Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the 75th anniversary of communist China's founding in 1949, Xi Jinping expressed a desire to "expand" relations between the two nations.

The date marked the 75th anniversary of China's diplomatic relationship with Russia, then the USSR, and saw the two leaders congratulate each other.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, President Xi said that China was "ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties to continue expanding all-round practical cooperation."



"China and Russia, both major countries of the world and key emerging markets, are each other's largest neighbor," Xinhua cited Xi as having said.

Xi reportedly told Putin that ever since Russia and China established diplomatic ties at China's founding in 1949, the two countries have continued to share similar goals and interests.

"Lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia."