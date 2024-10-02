Xi Jinping urges Russia to "expand" ties with China
Beijing, China - In an exchange of congratulations to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, president Xi Jinping of China told Russia's Vladimir Putin that Beijing is ready to "expand" cooperation.
Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the 75th anniversary of communist China's founding in 1949, Xi Jinping expressed a desire to "expand" relations between the two nations.
The date marked the 75th anniversary of China's diplomatic relationship with Russia, then the USSR, and saw the two leaders congratulate each other.
According to state-run news agency Xinhua, President Xi said that China was "ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties to continue expanding all-round practical cooperation."
"China and Russia, both major countries of the world and key emerging markets, are each other's largest neighbor," Xinhua cited Xi as having said.
Xi reportedly told Putin that ever since Russia and China established diplomatic ties at China's founding in 1949, the two countries have continued to share similar goals and interests.
"Lasting good-neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation have become the most essential features of bilateral ties between China and Russia."
Putin congratulates China at its 75th anniversary
In 1949, the Chinese revolution came to an end as communist leader Mao Zedong declared the creation of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Kuomintang-led government forces fled to what is now Taiwan.
Earlier this week, Xi Jinping addressed an audience of more than 3000 people, calling for Taiwan "Reunification" and declaring that China should continue to "Hold high the banner of peace."
Then the USSR, Russia was the first country to recognize the establishment of the PRC, cementing itself immediately as one of China's closest allies.
According to Xinhua, it was upon this basis that Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated his Chinese counterpart in Beijing.
"The close and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and China have stood the test of time," Putin reportedly told Xi Jinping. "At present, Russia-China relations have reached their highest level in history."
"The two sides have actively carried out cooperation in politics, economy and trade, science and technology, as well as in other fields... and worked together to build a just multipolar world order," Putin was cited as saying.
Cover photo: AFP/POOL/Sergei Bobylyov