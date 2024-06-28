China's Xi Jinping announces radical reforms after purging top military officials

Beijing, China - Following the purging of ex-defense ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe over corruption charges, China 's President Xi Jinping has unveiled radical reforms designed to stimulate economic growth.

Xi Jinping announced a series of radical economic reforms after ousting ex-defense ministers Li Shangfu (l.) and Wei Fenghe from the Chinese Communist Party. © Collage: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN/Greg Baker

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday announced that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would take measures to restructure the economy and promote growth that has been absent since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the World Bank, China has averaged an annual growth rate of about 9% since it began its policy of economic reform and opening-up in 1978.

Despite the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, China managed to maintain a growth rate of about 8.4% through to the end of 2021. But Beijing's insistence on a "Zero-Covid" strategy more than halved that rate in 2022 and the economy has struggled to recover since.

Now, President Xi Jinping revealed in a speech quoted by AFP that the CCP plans on "implementing major measures to further deepen reform in a comprehensive manner" that results in the forming of a "more market-oriented, legal, and international business environment."

The shift came against the backdrop of the celebrations of 70 years since China's communist revolution, which Jinping described in a speech as "a groundbreaking and epoch-making achievement in the history of international relations."

One of the first steps in the reinvigorating of China's economy will be the Third Plenum, which will occur between July 15 and 18, which, according to Xinhua, "will primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization."