Taiwan draws parallels with Tiananmen Square amid Chinese aggression
Taipei, Taiwan - Amid increasing anxieties in the Taiwan strait, the country's new President Lai Ching-te made a statement evoking the memory of Tiananmen Square, 35 years after it happened.
Tensions have reached boiling point in both the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to criticize US influence in the region and vows to "crush" supporters of Taiwan independence.
Now, following weeks of military maneuvers in the waters and skies surrounding Taiwan, which saw dozens of Chinese aircraft circle the island just yesterday, Taiwan has detected yet more military aircraft.
The Taiwanese defense ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that they had detected 23 foreign aircraft, including 16 that "crossed the median line" which separates Taiwan from China.
Relations between China and the newly elected administration in Taiwan reached a new low almost immediately after President Lai Ching-te was inaugurated on May 20. Chinese officials have reiterated they will "continue" to apply military pressure on the embattled island.
In a move likely to trigger even more pressure from Beijing, President Lai Ching-Te has made a series of comments commemorating the 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te invokes comparisons to Tiananmen Square
In a post on social media, President Lai Ching-Te compared Taiwan's ongoing plight to those of the students in Beijing who lost their lives on June 4, 1989, when hundreds, if not thousands, were killed in a violent government crackdown.
"Taiwan has moved from an authoritarian system to democratization under the sacrifice of its predecessors and democratic predecessors," said President Lai Ching-te (translated from Traditional Chinese).
"Young people inherit the torch of democracy and continue to deepen democracy, growing wild lily, growing wild strawberries, blooming sunflowers and letting blue birds fly in this land."
The president also said that "only democracy and freedom can truly protect the people" and that the history of Tiananmen Square "will not disappear in the torrent of history."
"Because this reminds us that democracy and freedom are not easy to come by, we must use democracy to unite consensus, respond to autocracy with freedom, face the expansion of authoritarianism with courage, and face challenges with solidarity."
Taiwan will hold its annual vigil at 6:40 PM local time in Taipei. Chinese officials are yet to respond directly to President Lai Ching-te's comments. This is unsurprising, as Beijing rarely acknowledges the events of June 4.
"In the future, we will continue to unite all forces to deepen democracy in Taiwan, and work with like-minded countries to build a better world."
Cover photo: Collage: Adek BERRY/AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire