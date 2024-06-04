Taiwan draws parallels with Tiananmen Square amid Chinese aggression

Taipei, Taiwan - Amid increasing anxieties in the Taiwan strait, the country's new President Lai Ching-te made a statement evoking the memory of Tiananmen Square, 35 years after it happened.

Taiwan's new president has commemorated Tiananmen Square amid increasing tensions with Beijing. © Collage: Adek BERRY/AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Tensions have reached boiling point in both the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to criticize US influence in the region and vows to "crush" supporters of Taiwan independence.

Now, following weeks of military maneuvers in the waters and skies surrounding Taiwan, which saw dozens of Chinese aircraft circle the island just yesterday, Taiwan has detected yet more military aircraft.

The Taiwanese defense ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday that they had detected 23 foreign aircraft, including 16 that "crossed the median line" which separates Taiwan from China.

Relations between China and the newly elected administration in Taiwan reached a new low almost immediately after President Lai Ching-te was inaugurated on May 20. Chinese officials have reiterated they will "continue" to apply military pressure on the embattled island.

In a move likely to trigger even more pressure from Beijing, President Lai Ching-Te has made a series of comments commemorating the 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square.