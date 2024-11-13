Chinese authorities clear memorial to mass killing

Zhuhai, China - Authorities in China are facing criticism after removing a makeshift memorial to the victims of Monday's attack in Zhuhai, which claimed 35 lives and injured a further 43.

Chinese citizens have laid tributes to the victims of a mass killing in Zhuhai on Monday. © AFP/Michael Zhang

In the deadliest mass killing in China for more than a decade, a man on Monday rammed his car into a crowd of people in the southern city of Zhuhai.

According to authorities, the man was angry at his divorce settlement when he got behind the wheel.

Prompted by a mass expression of grief for the victims of the attack, citizens in Zhuhai constructed a makeshift memorial out of wreaths and candles at the scene of the crime.

Having initially allowed journalists to interview individuals who were laying tributes to the victims, security personnel have since erected barriers and removed much of the memorial.

"It’s just a spontaneous feeling I had," a 50-year-old man called Zheng told Reuters of his decision to lay down flowers at the memorial.

"Even though I don’t know them personally, I had family members who passed away in the past, so I understand that feeling."

Despite authorities erecting barriers around the area, delivery drivers and individuals continue to lay tributes to the victims, many of which promptly get removed by security personnel.