Chinese authorities clear memorial to mass killing
Zhuhai, China - Authorities in China are facing criticism after removing a makeshift memorial to the victims of Monday's attack in Zhuhai, which claimed 35 lives and injured a further 43.
In the deadliest mass killing in China for more than a decade, a man on Monday rammed his car into a crowd of people in the southern city of Zhuhai.
According to authorities, the man was angry at his divorce settlement when he got behind the wheel.
Prompted by a mass expression of grief for the victims of the attack, citizens in Zhuhai constructed a makeshift memorial out of wreaths and candles at the scene of the crime.
Having initially allowed journalists to interview individuals who were laying tributes to the victims, security personnel have since erected barriers and removed much of the memorial.
"It’s just a spontaneous feeling I had," a 50-year-old man called Zheng told Reuters of his decision to lay down flowers at the memorial.
"Even though I don’t know them personally, I had family members who passed away in the past, so I understand that feeling."
Despite authorities erecting barriers around the area, delivery drivers and individuals continue to lay tributes to the victims, many of which promptly get removed by security personnel.
Makeshift memorial removal criticized by locals after slow incident response
The decision to remove flowers, wreaths, candles, and bottles of alcohol left by mourners of those who died in Monday's attack has been met with anger by locals, who already accuse the government of being too slow in their response to the incident.
One accusation is that authorities took too long, almost a day, to release information on how many had been hurt and killed.
In response to questions from journalists during Wednesday's regular press briefing, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian assured the press that no foreign nationals had been killed or injured on Monday.
"Let me point out that China is one of the safest countries with the lowest crime rate in the world," spokesperson Lin told the press.
"The Chinese government has always taken and will continue to take effective measures to fully protect people’s safety and uphold social stability."
He continued, "We will also, as always, effectively protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China and provide a market-oriented, law-based and world-class environment for Chinese and foreign businesses."
The attack comes as the city of Zhuhai hosts its annual air show, during which it showed off its brand-new F-35A stealth fighter jet, thought to be a challenge to US air superiority.
Cover photo: AFP/Michael Zhang