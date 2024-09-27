Chinese military put on "high alert" after Japanese warship enters Taiwan Strait
Beijing, China - China put its military on "high alert" on Thursday after Japan sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time in recent history.
Beijing lodged a formal complaint with Tokyo after a Sazanami destroyer sailed through the Strait on Wednesday.
The operation took place on the same day that military vessels from the New Zealand and Australia navies made a similar journey.
In a press conference on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to the incursion by saying that it was an infringement on China's sovereignty and crossed a "red line."
"The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesperson Lin said.
"It is the political foundation of China-Japan relations and a red line that must not be crossed."
He continued, saying, "The Chinese military has handled in accordance with laws and regulations the entering into the Taiwan Strait of a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel. China is highly vigilant on Japan’s political intention behind this move and has protested to the Japanese side."
Beijing urged Japan to honor its commitment under the 1972 China-Japan Joint Statement, an agreement in which Tokyo acknowledged that Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of China's territory.
"We urge Japan to honor its commitment and act prudently on the Taiwan question, and refrain from causing disruption to its relations with China and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."
Taiwan Strait incursion not the first of its kind
The sailing of a Japanese ship through the Taiwan Strait was not the first incursion of its kind on either side.
Over the last few weeks and months, tensions have continued to heighten between Beijing and Taipei, with the Chinese military regularly circling the disputed island nation.
Earlier this week, Beijing test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean without first notifying Tokyo. In response, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary expressed "serious concern."
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier last week sailed between two Japanese islands near Taiwan while being accompanied by two destroyers. In August, Japan was forced to scramble jets after China violated its airspace.
In August, Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that they had "issued a very severe protest concerning the incident, strongly urging the Government of China to ensure that similar acts do not recur."
A spokesperson for Wellington's defense ministry told the AFP on Thursday that it had cooperated with Canberra to assert the "right of freedom of navigation."
Despite making a very similar journey to that of the Japanese warship, Japan did not cooperate with Australia and New Zealand when transiting through the Taiwan Strait.
Cover photo: AFP/Xinhua/STR