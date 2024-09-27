Chinese military put on "high alert" after Japanese warship enters Taiwan Strait

Beijing, China - China put its military on "high alert" on Thursday after Japan sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time in recent history.

Japan's Sazanami destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait, triggering a response from Beijing. © AFP/Xinhua/STR

Beijing lodged a formal complaint with Tokyo after a Sazanami destroyer sailed through the Strait on Wednesday.

The operation took place on the same day that military vessels from the New Zealand and Australia navies made a similar journey.

In a press conference on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to the incursion by saying that it was an infringement on China's sovereignty and crossed a "red line."

"The Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesperson Lin said.

"It is the political foundation of China-Japan relations and a red line that must not be crossed."

He continued, saying, "The Chinese military has handled in accordance with laws and regulations the entering into the Taiwan Strait of a Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel. China is highly vigilant on Japan’s political intention behind this move and has protested to the Japanese side."

Beijing urged Japan to honor its commitment under the 1972 China-Japan Joint Statement, an agreement in which Tokyo acknowledged that Taiwan is an "inalienable" part of China's territory.

"We urge Japan to honor its commitment and act prudently on the Taiwan question, and refrain from causing disruption to its relations with China and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."