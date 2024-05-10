Chinese military tails US ship and sends warning amid more bad blood in disputed waters

Beijing, China - Beijing's military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship in the disputed South China Sea, just days after the same vessel angered the superpower by sailing through the Taiwan Strait.

The USS Halsey (pictured) was tailed by Chinese naval and air forces after sailing through the South China Sea, which Beijing claims as its own territory. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea despite international rulings that say it has no legal basis. It deploys hundreds of coast guard, navy and other vessels to patrol the waters.



On Friday, military spokesperson Tian Junli said China had "organized naval and air forces to tail and monitor" the American guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey.

Those forces "issued a warning to drive it away," he added, after the ship "illegally intruded into China's territorial waters near the Xisha Islands without approval from the Chinese government," Tian said, referring to the Paracel Islands by their Chinese name.

"The actions by the United States seriously violate China's sovereignty and security," he added.

In a statement Friday, the US Navy confirmed its ship had "asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands".

"At the conclusion of the operation, USS Halsey exited the excessive claim and continued operations in the South China Sea," it added.

"Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas."