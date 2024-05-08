US and Filipino troops sink China-made ship in joint exercises as Beijing slams "provocations"

Manila, Philippines - US and Filipino forces on Wednesday sank a decommissioned China -made ship, owned by the Philippines' navy during ongoing South China Sea war games.

Chinese and Filipino coast guards came into conflict last week, amid ongoing war games. © JAM STA ROSA/AFP

The BRP Lake Caliraya, a small tanker decommissioned by the Philippines Navy in 2020, slowly dipped below the water after being struck by waves of anti-ship missiles, rockets, cannon fire and land-based artillery.

The exercises are being held near the city of Laoag, about 250 miles south of Taiwan, amid a backdrop of increased confrontations between Manila and Beijing in the region, which last week saw water canons fired on the Philippines' coast guard by Chinese forces.

Specifically, the sinking of a Chinese-made ship was meant to simulate an attack on an enemy vessel. It is presumed that the war games currently underway are meant as preparation for a potential future war with China.

A navy fast attack craft and frigate, an air force fighter and helicopter and land-based artillery from the Filipino military, as well as a US F-16 fighter and an AC-130 gunship, took part in the attack on the simulated enemy vessel.



Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Al Assaf, lead Philippine planner for Wednesday's exercises, told reporters that the participants had "a mission of trying to prevent an aggressor from landing on the Philippine soil."

"The ability of both the US and the Filipino army and air force to work together to achieve this is extremely lethal," said Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Cahill, commander of a US Army unit taking part in the war games.