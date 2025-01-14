Chinese "monster" ship raises alarm in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines - Officials in the Philippines have expressed alarm after what they called a "monster" Chinese coast guard vessel patrolled close to the Filipino coastline.

China has alarmed the Philippines by sending a "Monster" ship close to its coast. © Screenshot/X/@jaytaryela

Filipino officials said that China had deployed a "monster" vessel, which has continued to patrol closer and closer to the Philippines' coast, in what they called an expression of "increasing aggression."

"It's getting closer to the Philippine coastline... and that is alarming," said National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya on Tuesday. He called the move an "intimidation tactic" to discourage Filipino fishing.

"We do not and will not dignify these scare tactics by backing down. We do not waver, or cower in the face of intimidation."

China has continued to deploy ships across the South China Sea, a disputed waterway that Beijing claims as its territory despite an international ruling that says otherwise.

A 540-foot Chinese ship was located about 67 nautical miles west of Capones Island in Zambales province. Such a distance is considered outside the Philippines' territorial waters, but within their exclusive economic zone.

The Philippines and China have come into conflict in recent years over several disputed shoals in the South China Sea. In September, Beijing vowed to "crush" incursions on the shoals.

Tensions have led to multiple physical clashes between the coast guards of China and the Philippines. At one point, a Chinese ship was caught on camera deliberately ramming a Filipino vessel.