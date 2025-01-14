Chinese "monster" ship raises alarm in the Philippines
Manila, Philippines - Officials in the Philippines have expressed alarm after what they called a "monster" Chinese coast guard vessel patrolled close to the Filipino coastline.
Filipino officials said that China had deployed a "monster" vessel, which has continued to patrol closer and closer to the Philippines' coast, in what they called an expression of "increasing aggression."
"It's getting closer to the Philippine coastline... and that is alarming," said National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya on Tuesday. He called the move an "intimidation tactic" to discourage Filipino fishing.
"We do not and will not dignify these scare tactics by backing down. We do not waver, or cower in the face of intimidation."
China has continued to deploy ships across the South China Sea, a disputed waterway that Beijing claims as its territory despite an international ruling that says otherwise.
A 540-foot Chinese ship was located about 67 nautical miles west of Capones Island in Zambales province. Such a distance is considered outside the Philippines' territorial waters, but within their exclusive economic zone.
The Philippines and China have come into conflict in recent years over several disputed shoals in the South China Sea. In September, Beijing vowed to "crush" incursions on the shoals.
Tensions have led to multiple physical clashes between the coast guards of China and the Philippines. At one point, a Chinese ship was caught on camera deliberately ramming a Filipino vessel.
Beijing, Manila respond to "monster" ship concerns
Philippine Coast Guard Spokesperson Jay Tarriela responded to reports of the "monster ship" in a statement on social media platform X, emphasizing Manila's commitment to "safeguarding our maritime jurisdiction."
"The Chinese Coast Guard vessel is operating within Philippine maritime jurisdiction and that China lacks the legal authority to claim it is conducting legitimate maritime patrol operations," Tarriela said.
In a statement reported on by Chinese state-run media outlet Global Times, a spokesperson for Beijing's Foreign Ministry said that China was exerting its sovereign rights in the South China Sea.
"The CCG's patrol and law-enforcement activities in the relevant waters are reasonable, legal, and beyond reproach," spokesperson Guo Jiakun reportedly said. "China urges the Philippines to stop malicious hype."
Tarriela hit back at the statement on X, accusing Beijing of bullying behaviors and "operating under the misconception that it is about the law."
"This bullying behavior is something the world must be prepared for, as the brazen and blatant violations by a powerful nation against established laws are significant contributors to potential escalation and larger conflicts."
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@jaytaryela