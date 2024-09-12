Chinese officials vow to "crush" foreign incursions into the South China Sea

Beijing, China - Amid increasing tensions and violent confrontations with regional neighbors, a senior Chinese military official has vowed to "crush" any foreign encroachment in the South China Sea

China has vowed to "crush" future incursions into the disputed waters of the South China Sea. © Collage: AFP/Jam Sta Rosa & AFP/Handout/Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)

Chinese Army Lieutenant General He Lei said that while Beijing hopes for peace in the South China Sea, the People's Republic of China will take drastic actions if foreign powers continue to encroach on what China sees as its sovereign territory.

The statement was given to a small group of journalists at the Xiangshan Forum, a conference held in Beijing that sees international security experts engage in dialogue.

According to their website, this year's theme is "promoting peace for a shared future."

"If the United States moves its pawns behind the scenes, if it pushes countries to the front line, or if the United States itself ends up on the front line, then we... will never have any patience," AFP cites General He Lei as saying.

"We in the [People's Liberation Army] will resolutely crush any foreign hostile encroachment on China's territorial, sovereign, and maritime rights and interests with firm determination, staunch will, strong capability, and effective means."

The statement comes after China and the Philippines sat down for talks on Wednesday to address security issues in the South China Sea, particularly a disputed shoal that has recently been the site of violent clashes between the Filipino and Chinese coast guards.



Over the last few months, Chinese and Filipino vessels have exchanged tit-for-tat confrontations over a variety of disputed reefs in the South China Sea. This came to a head in August when China's coast guard was caught on camera ramming into a Filipino vessel.

Manila said that yesterday's talks – held between the Philippines' foreign affairs undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong – were "frank" and "candid."

"Both sides agreed to continue discussions on areas of cooperation, especially on hotline mechanisms, coast guard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological cooperation," a readout issued by the Philippines' foreign ministry explained.

According to the press release, Lazaro "reaffirmed the consistent position of the Philippines and explored ways to lower the tension in the area."